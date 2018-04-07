7 April 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chombo, Chipanga Back in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nokutenda Chiyangwa

Former Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo and ex-Zanu-PF Youth League secretary Kudzanayi Chipanga yesterday appeared in court for their routine remand.

The duo, who appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Tilda Mazhande, was remanded to May 10.

Chombo's trial date could not be set as his docket is still pending at the Prosecutor-General's Office.

The former senior Zanu-PF official is facing abuse of office charges from his time as Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.

It the State's case that Chombo allegedly connived with Psychology Chiwanga, Rejoice Pazvakavambwa, Iben Fransisco, James Chiyangwa, Theresa Chenjerayi, Elias Choto and Lazarus Chimba to forge documents used to transfer a Glen Lorne, Harare, property from the Harare City Council to Alois Chimeri.

The High Court granted Chombo $5 000 bail coupled with stringent conditions.

Similarly, a trial date could also not be set for Chipanga, who is facing charges of making false statements and undermining public confidence in the military.

He is on $500 bail.

Chombo and Chipanga are being represented by Professor Lovemore Madhuku.

Zimbabwe

Cholera Resurfaces in Harare

Fears of a new cholera outbreak are abound in Harare after council confirmed the death of a 46-year-old man in… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.