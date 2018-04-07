7 April 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: President Mourns Winnie Mandela

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent a condolence message to the Madikizela and Mandela families on the loss of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who passed on this week.

He described Madikizela-Mandela as a stalwart of the struggle to end racism and apartheid in South Africa.

The former wife of Nelson Mandela died at 81.

"The death this week of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has been keenly felt by most in our whole Southern African region, and even more more so by all of us drawn from the ranks of freedom fighters and liberation movements, who regarded her as a doughty fighter for freedom and a fearless comrade-in-arms," said President Mnangagwa.

"On behalf of the people of Zimnabwe, zanu-pf, and on my own behalf, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the Madikizela and Mandela families at this saddest loss, which is ours to bear and suffer together."

He also extended his condolences to his SA counterpart President Cyril Ramaphosa and the African National Congress.

