Rwanda: Kagame Appoints New Ministers

President Paul Kagame Friday appointed new Ministers for Finance and Infrastructure.

Dr Uzziel Ndagijimana is the new Minister for Finance replacing Claver Gatete who will now head the Ministry of Infrastructure, taking over from James Musoni.

Ndagijimana has been the Minister of State for Finance and he will be replaced by Dr Claudine Uwera.

Other major appointments include that of Evariste Rugigana who will serve as the new Director of Cabinet in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Alphonsine Mirembe, who has been the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Cabinet Affairs, was deployed in a similar capacity in the Ministry in the President's Office.

Mirembe was replaced by Doreen Kagarama.

Meanwhile, the national carrier, RwandAir got a new CEO in Yvonne Manzi Makolo who has been the Deputy CEO in charge of Corporate Affairs at the airline.

She replaces Col. Chance Ndagano who has been acting CEO since April last year.

A new unit at the Prime Minister's Office was created and this is the Government Action Coordination Unit (GACU).

The unit will be headed by Charles Karakye who will be deputized by Michelle Byusa.