Government Communication Affairs Office (GCAO) called upon comprehensive and active participation of the people in supporting the new leadership to bear its role.

GCAO weekly statement issued today said the House of Peoples' Representatives recently endorsed the appointment of new Prime Minister, which ensured peaceful and democratic transition of power in the history of the country.

"In one hand the smooth and peaceful power transition signifies the level of development that the country achieved; on the other it further points out the role it can contributes for potential peace and development of the nation," it revealed.

The statement further stated that the power transfer is exemplary for democratic forces, and competitive parties on the top of constructive nation image building both in Africa and the world, it added.

Democracy and development cannot only be attained by the efforts of the government, thus the office called upon the people to take on concerted responsibility and active participation to shore up the new leadership to realize its goal.