6 April 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Makolo Appointed New CEO of Rwandair

Tagged:

Related Topics

Yvonne Manzi Makolo was on Friday appointed the Chief Executive of the national carrier, RwandAir.

She takes over from Colonel Chance Ndagano who has been the acting CEO for close to 12 months.

Ms Makolo is not really new to the company. She has been working with the airline holding the position of Deputy CEO in Charge of Corporate Affairs for about a year.

RwandAir currently operates about 25 destinations across Africa Asia and Europe with more in the offing.

Plans to launch direct flights to China are in the advanced stages, with the maiden flight scheduled for mid this year.

The airline has also set its sight on flying to the US and Israel in addition to linking more Africa cities to its network.

Makolo, who worked at MTN Rwanda before RwandAir, joins a growing number of women who are at the helm of key organizations both public and private in Rwanda.

Rwanda

Youth Volunteers Give Hope to Genocide Volunteers

If you were asked to compare the youth in pre-Genocide and post-Genocide periods, there is a big difference between the… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.