Rwanda: Makolo Appointed New CEO of Rwandair

Yvonne Manzi Makolo was on Friday appointed the Chief Executive of the national carrier, RwandAir.

She takes over from Colonel Chance Ndagano who has been the acting CEO for close to 12 months.

Ms Makolo is not really new to the company. She has been working with the airline holding the position of Deputy CEO in Charge of Corporate Affairs for about a year.

RwandAir currently operates about 25 destinations across Africa Asia and Europe with more in the offing.

Plans to launch direct flights to China are in the advanced stages, with the maiden flight scheduled for mid this year.

The airline has also set its sight on flying to the US and Israel in addition to linking more Africa cities to its network.

Makolo, who worked at MTN Rwanda before RwandAir, joins a growing number of women who are at the helm of key organizations both public and private in Rwanda.