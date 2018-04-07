Zimbabwe: Swedish MPs Hail Govt

The visiting Swedish parliamentary delegation has commended Government for its commitment in holding credible elections, adding that the environment prevailing in the country provided an opportunity for Zimbabwe to restore its global standing.

The delegation has been in the country for the past three days and on Thursday met Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda, Senate President Edna Madzongwe and other senior parliamentary staff.

Head of delegation Mr Aleksander Gabelic said Zimbabwe and Sweden had longstanding relations.

"It was a good meeting and it was very interesting to hear what is going on in the country, the ongoing processes in the Parliament and the coming election and it was very positive also to hear about the gender perspective that it is very important to increase the empowerment of women in the Parliament, but also the respect for democracy and transparency in the coming elections, I think this was very interesting and encouraging to hear," Mr Gabelic said.

He said he hoped the coming elections would be transparent and held in accordance with the law.

"I think it's very helpful and very interesting to hear and the new spirit in the country and we hope all of us it will be a very successful election in terms of transparency and the rule of law and respect for the constitution fully," said Mr Gabelic.

"We are hopeful as foreigners to coming here, and as Sweden, a country that has long relations with Zimbabwe, we really hope the best for Zimbabwe and hope the election would be a starting point of a new era for the country that can make Zimbabwe prosperous."

Adv Mudenda briefed the delegation on preparations for the elections, including ongoing amendments to the Electoral Act.

"We are moving towards elections and Parliament is at the centre in terms of Section 119 of the Constitution where we expect organs of the State to act constitutionally," he said.

"Currently, we are amending the electoral law and it is at the Second Reading Stage and a number of proposals from civil society have been brought up and we have taken them up with the portfolio committee on justice.

"It is our hope that those proposed amendments would be taken on board at the Committee Stage."

Adv Mudenda said President Mnangagwa had pledged that the elections would be free, fair and credible and had invited foreign observers from across the world and would also meet with contesting parties to prepare for the polls.