Kenya: Lecturers Vow to Continue With Strike

Lecturers protest during a previous strike (file photo).

Lecturers have vowed not to return to work until their demands are met after the Labour court ordered them to resume duty on Monday.

The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) said they appealed the decision the court ruling that declared their strike illegal on Friday and therefore, the strike continues pending the decision of the appeals court.

Uasu Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga on Saturday told the lectures to disregard all memos or directives emanating from universities managements.

"During the pendency of the strike, actionable communication only comes from the union," he said.

On Friday, Judge Onesmus Makau said the strike is unlawful and unprotected and ordered the dons to resume work on Monday.

The judge also ordered the universities to present the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreements to the Labour Cabinet Secretary within 21 days.

He also gave the lecturers and other university staff liberty to appeal his decision.

The Court of Appeal is expected to give directions on Monday.

Earlier this week, the lecturers staged demonstrations in Nairobi demanding that the government tables a counter proposal.