7 April 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lecturers Vow to Continue With Strike

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Capital FM
Lecturers protest during a previous strike (file photo).
By Faith Nyamai

Lecturers have vowed not to return to work until their demands are met after the Labour court ordered them to resume duty on Monday.

The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) said they appealed the decision the court ruling that declared their strike illegal on Friday and therefore, the strike continues pending the decision of the appeals court.

Uasu Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga on Saturday told the lectures to disregard all memos or directives emanating from universities managements.

"During the pendency of the strike, actionable communication only comes from the union," he said.

On Friday, Judge Onesmus Makau said the strike is unlawful and unprotected and ordered the dons to resume work on Monday.

The judge also ordered the universities to present the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreements to the Labour Cabinet Secretary within 21 days.

He also gave the lecturers and other university staff liberty to appeal his decision.

The Court of Appeal is expected to give directions on Monday.

Earlier this week, the lecturers staged demonstrations in Nairobi demanding that the government tables a counter proposal.

Kenya

Police Place U.S.$8000 Bounty On Al-Shabaab Terrorists

Kenya Police on Thursday placed $8000 bounty on eight Al-Shabaab terrorists. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.