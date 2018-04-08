8 April 2018

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: MTN Foundation Donates to Summit View Army Primary School

By The Independent

On March 29, MTN Foundation handed over scholastic materials including books, pens and bags as well as unveiled a one-year feeding program for Summit View Army Primary School, Kololo.

The school has a population of 500, with pupils coming from the slum areas of Kamwokya, Makerere and Bwaise.

This was in fulfilment of a pledge made during the recently held MTN Global Leadership Gathering (GLG), a summit.

"The objective of the GLG donation is to empower the pupils and teachers of Summit View Primary School through the provision of materials that will aid and enable access to quality education," said Wim Vanhelleputte, the CEO MTN Uganda.

He said the school will also have a steady supply food, courtesy of the MTN, in the next one-year.

Samuel Serunkuuma, the Deputy Executive Director at the Kampala Capital City Authority, acknowledged MTN's continuous support of the education sector.

