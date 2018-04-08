Nigeria: 'Offa Banks Robbers Were Armed With Machine Guns'

More details of the robbery of banks and killings in Offa, Kwara State on Thursday are emerging.

A retired police inspector, Mr. James Oyeyemi, who lost her daughter, Grace Makinde, an inspector, to the robbery, said the bandits were able to operate unhindered because of the sophisticated weapons they used.

Oyeyemi said: "The police said they do not have the kind of weapons the robbers came with. The police have AK-47, while the robbers came with machine guns as I gathered.

"How could someone with AK-47 face somebody with machine gun? The police do not have sufficient weapons.

"In the past, the IG used to equip the police with armoured car and bulletproof vests. So where are they now? They do not maintain the vehicles for operations, they do not buy arms and they do not pay them well? How do they want the police to perform? They cannot perform."

The 72-year-old, who said he retired in 1998 after 35 years of service, accused the police of not officially informing families of the slain police officers of what happened to their relations.