8 April 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'Offa Banks Robbers Were Armed With Machine Guns'

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Post
(File photo).

More details of the robbery of banks and killings in Offa, Kwara State on Thursday are emerging.

A retired police inspector, Mr. James Oyeyemi, who lost her daughter, Grace Makinde, an inspector, to the robbery, said the bandits were able to operate unhindered because of the sophisticated weapons they used.

Oyeyemi said: "The police said they do not have the kind of weapons the robbers came with. The police have AK-47, while the robbers came with machine guns as I gathered.

"How could someone with AK-47 face somebody with machine gun? The police do not have sufficient weapons.

"In the past, the IG used to equip the police with armoured car and bulletproof vests. So where are they now? They do not maintain the vehicles for operations, they do not buy arms and they do not pay them well? How do they want the police to perform? They cannot perform."

The 72-year-old, who said he retired in 1998 after 35 years of service, accused the police of not officially informing families of the slain police officers of what happened to their relations.

More on This

Robbers Invade Offa, Kill Residents, Police Officers

At least four police officers were reportedly gunned down during a robbery operation in Offa, Kwara State, on Thursday. Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.