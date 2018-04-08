No fewer than 50 dead bodies were counted by the Vigilance Group of Nigeria, Offa, Kwara State chapter after armed robbers attacked and robbed five banks in Offa on Thursday.

The Operations Commander of the group, Wasiu Adepoju disclosed this on Saturday.

"After the robbery, we counted about 50 dead policemen and civilians. They shattered the bodies with bullets. They targeted mainly the heads of their victims," he said.

However, the state Commissioner of police, Mr. Lawan Ado, said 17 people, comprising nine police officers and eight civilians, died in the attacks.

Armed robbers had, on Thursday, robbed five banks. The banks included Union Bank, Ecobank, Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank.

Adepoju told the press that the robbers took the local security personnel by surprise, stressing that there was little they could do when they learnt of the robbery because of the sophisticated weapons the robbers came with.

He stated that the bandits stormed the area and started shooting indiscriminately with heavy guns, adding that they ran to inform the police as they did not have any ammunition to defend themselves or to confront the robbers.

Adepoju stated that before they could reach the police station, the bandits had already killed some victims, including policemen.