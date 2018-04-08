Africa: Fiji Too Strong for Kenya in Hong Kong 7s Final

Nairobi — For the second Main Cup final in a row, Kenya fell to giants Fiji after going down 12-24 at the seventh leg of the HSBC Sevens World Series in Hong Kong 7s to bag silver.

The result saw Kenya collect 19 points to move seventh in the overall standings with 83 points ahead of the next round in Singapore 7s.

Fiji took advantage of Kenya's many errors that saw speedster Collins Injera and seasoned Willy Ambaka send to the sin bin to see the Fijians have an easy ride heading to the interval.

-More to follow-