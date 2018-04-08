8 April 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Presidency Condemns Offa Robbery Attacks, Condoles With Families of Victims

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Presidency has condemned the Thursday's robbery attacks in Offa, Kwara, and condoled with the families of victims and residents of the town.

This information is contained on the official tweeter handle of the Presidency, @NGRpresident, posted on Saturday in Abuja.

It noted that a number of persons suspected to have participated in the deadly robbery incident had already been apprehended by the police while extra security personnel had also been deployed to the affected area.

The post read: "We sympathize with the families of victims, residents of Offa, and the Government & people of Kwara State, on Thursday's violent robbery attack. @PoliceNG have arrested a number of suspects & deployed extra personnel to the town, to assist in investigations and beef up security."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the police in Ilorin, Kwara, had on Saturday said seven suspects linked to the bank robbery had been apprehended while efforts had also been intensified to arrest the remaining members of gang.

Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawan Ado, who made this known to newsmen on Saturday, said seven "operational" vehicles abandoned by the robbers while attempting to escape arrest had also been recovered by the police.

Ado announced that 17 persons were killed during the robbery attack.

The armed robbers had on Thursday raided five commercial banks along the Owode Market area of the town where they carted away millions of naira.

"Many, including police officers and bank customers, were killed and others injured in the attack. (NAN)

Nigeria

Senate President Saraki Appoints Sacked Senator As Aide

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has approved the appointment of Abubakar Danladi as his Special Adviser on Special… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.