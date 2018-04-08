The chances of Team Nigeria equaling their last outing at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow let alone surpass same feat may no longer be realistic.

However, there is still glimmer of hope at the ongoing games in Gold Coast, Australia, which entered Day 4 on Sunday.

There was first heartbreak for Team Nigeria in the 100m women's event where the trio of Joy Udo-Gabriel, Jennifer Madu and Isoken Igbinosun all crashed out in the semi finals on Sunday.

There was however something to cheer in the men's 100m as two Nigerian athletes, Seye Ogunlewe and Enoch Adegoke, both secured berths in Monday's final.

In the men's 400m Heats, both Chidi Okezie and Nathaniel Samson qualified for the semis.

Okezie clocked a season best time of 45.84s to qualify as one of the fastest losers, while Samson raced to 46.41s to finish 2nd..

It was also a good day in the field events for Team Nigeria as both Chukwuebuka Enekwechi and Kalu Eze qualified for the final of the Shot Put on Monday

Enekwechi threw the second fastest throw of 20.66m in the qualifiers, which puts him in a very good position for a medal.