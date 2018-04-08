8 April 2018

Egypt: Parliament Panel Condemns Israeli 'War Crimes' in Palestine

Lawmaker Alaa Abed, head of the Human Rights Committee of the House of Representatives, on Saturday condemned the Israeli aggression in the occupied Palestinian territories and the use of excessive force in confronting unarmed Palestinian citizens as "war crimes and a flagrant violation of all human rights".

In a statement, the committee urged the UN Security Council to act immediately to stop massacres committed by Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinians.

"Israel must be aware that peace is the best way to achieve regional coexistence and cooperation in the future," said the panel.

Around 30 Palestinian have been killed and hundreds injured in the current wave of Israeli violation against peaceful protesters at the border of the Gaza Strip and Israel.

