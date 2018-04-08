In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 7, 2018, the Arab Republic of Egypt condemned the continued use of violence and excessive force by the Israeli authorities against the defenseless Palestinian civilians who took part in peaceful demonstrations for the second week in a row in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, killing so far 9 people and injuring more than 1,000 others, including 48 children, according to data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The statement stressed Egypt's rejection of the use of force and the bloodshed of civilians participating in peaceful marches calling for legitimate and just rights of our brotherly Palestinian people and demanding the international community to strive for restoring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, mainly their right to establish its independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in addition to the rest of rights stipulated by UN resolutions.