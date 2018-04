Kenya Sevens cruised to the cup finals of the Hong Kong Sevens after crushing highly fancied New Zealand 21- 12 in the semis on Sunday.

Shujaa will now meet Fiji in the final after the islanders saw off defending champions South Africa in the other semi.

Earlier, Homeboyz's Jeffery Oluoch evaded two tackles to land Kenya's winning try as the east Africans beat Scotland 19-12 to storm the semi-finals.