8 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Offa Robbery - Atiku, Saraki Sue for Improved Security

By Abiodun Fagbemi

Former Vice President and chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the President of Senate, Bukola Saraki, have called for improved security architecture in the country.

The two eminent politicians were reacting to the robbery incident in Offa, Kwara State in which scores of lives were lost, with several persons injured.

The former Vice President said no resource should be spared to ensure that the criminals are brought to book quickly and fully prosecuted, as families that lost loved ones need justice and Nigerians must feel confident in their law enforcement agencies.

The Senate President assured that the National Assembly would embark on a serious push for enactments that would enhance adequate security of lives and property.

He said the development would be extended to such areas as express approval of reasonable budgetary allocations on security and constant support for recruitment of competent personnel into the nation's existing military and paramilitary institutions.

Saraki observed that Nigeria's security challenges are as a result of the country's lethargic and inadequate response to security, even as he canvassed for the general improvement on the country's security infrastructure.He made the remarks, while paying a condolence visit to the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mohammed Muftau Gbadamosi.

He said: "It is clear that we are not responding adequately to this. That is why we organised a security summit sometime ago, to address the issue and to work closely with the executive and see how we can find solution to the security problems in the country."

This came just as the Police Command, yesterday, paraded seven suspects of the robbery at the Police Head Quarters in Ilorin. Oba Gbadamosi raised alarm over the inadequate security in the country, saying, "there is no security at all in Nigeria. If you were here on that fateful day, you would know what I am saying."He later reechoed the clamour in some quarters for establishment of state police.

