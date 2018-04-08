6 April 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Man Who Swallowed Toothbrush in Kilifi Has It Endoscopically Removed

Mombasa — David Charo made history on Friday by becoming the first man to have a toothbrush endoscopically taken out of his stomach in Kenya.

Charo who was admitted to the Coast General Hospital on Sunday, joins a list of about 40 reported cases of swallowed toothbrushes worldwide according to Doctor Abi Mwachi.

The non-invasive procedure which took 14 minutes and involved inserting a flexible tube down the throat with a retractable device, was carried out by doctor Ramadhan Omar.

The Kilifi resident was unable to pass the toothbrush in his stool as it could not get past his duodenum.

