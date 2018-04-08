Businessman Genius Kadungure, popularly known in social circles as Ginimbi, has assured fans of Davido that this time around the Nigerian superstar will make it for the show scheduled for the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on April 21.

Davido last year failed to turn up for three shows where he was scheduled to headline the My Lily concerts along with contemporary musician Jah Prayzah, drawing anger from fans who were keen to watch live the two perform their duet My Lily.

The April 21 gig is dubbed 30 Billion Concert and will be hosted by South African TV personality, model and actress Boitumelo "Boity" Thulo. Davido has already taken the concert around the world.

Ginimbi has assured fans that Davido will this time make it adding that ticket sales will commence on the day the superstar jets in.

"I can assure the fans that Davido will make it to Zimbabwe this time," Ginimbi told The Standard Style.

"Last year he faced problems that hindered him from making it at the 11th hour, but this month I can safely say that he will party with us.

"For fans to be sure and safe, ticket sales will begin the day Davido arrives.

"Davido will arrive two days before the concert on April 19. This will enable him to meet his fans and members of the media. That way, no one will have doubts over the show."

The 30 Billion Concert will also incorporate Ginimbi's all-white VVIP party, which will be filled with glitz and glamour as has become the norm with Ginimbi's flamboyant parties.

The parties have always sent tongues wagging and divided opinion.

Other celebrities who have attended the parties include AKA, Pokello, Bonang, Nadia Nakai, Nomuzi Mabena, DJ Clive, Maps Maponyane, David Tlale and Blue Mbombo, among others.

"The party is going to be mad, electric and something that has never been experienced here [Zimbabwe]. We have a number of celebrities who will jet into the country for this party," Ginimbi said.

Jah Prayzah will get the chance to perform My Lily with Davido in his motherland after a number of failed attempts last year. ExQ and dancehall chanter Killer T also make the list of local supporting acts to serenade the HICC.