The Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has urged former Abia State governor, Orji Kalu, to take his advocacy for peace visit to other states where lives and properties are under threat.

The APC chieftain, who has, since he left office, been having a perennial battle with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over corruption allegations, had recently been touring the South-west states and visiting traditional rulers.

His peace tour of the South-west was supposedly to ensure peace, fairness and unity of the country,

He recently visited the Olubadan of Ibadan, Saliu Adetunji, and the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oladunni Ajagungbade, as part of the peace advocacy tour.

Mr Kalu had used the opportunity of the visits to call for support for President Muhammadu Buhari in his bid to secure a second term in office.

But Mr Fayose is opposed to his visit to Ekiti State, with concerns that the visit would be used to campaign for Mr Buhari, who Mr Fayose has not hidden his disdain for.

"Not Ekiti State that even the police adjudged as the most peaceful 5State in the country," said the statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, on Saturday.

The statement, which was issued on behalf of the state government, also urged traditional rulers in the state to ignore the former Abia State governor.

"It is an insult on the collective sensibilities of Ekiti people, whose only benefit from the government of President Buhari is hardship occasioned by the government's cluelessness for anyone to hide under advocacy for peace to canvass support for the president," the statement said.

According to Mr Olayinka, it was "unspeakable that because of his EFCC case, Orji-Kalu saddled himself with the task of doing image laundering for a president whose government was inflicting sufferings on Nigerians."

"If he has sold his own conscience to the agenda of selling an already rejected product to Nigerians, we in Ekiti State have not, and we are telling him categorically that such advocacy is not welcomed in our state," the statement asserted.

"He should rather take his peace and unity advocacy to his own state, where he is already rejected and other states where Nigerians are being killed on a daily basis by armed bandits.

"It is also ridiculous that instead of joining Nigerians to tell the president the truth about the state of affairs in the country, Kalu is castigating Nigerians that have summoned courage to speak out against the president through letters and public comments."