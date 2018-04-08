Kenya: Kipruto's Big Dreams in Commonwealth Games

Olympic and World 3,000 metres champion Conseslus Kipruto has three things he would like to accomplish this year to make him a complete athlete in the race.

Kipruto, who is making his Commonwealth Games debut, is out to leave a memorable mark at the Gold Coast Games before shifting focus to Africa and IAAF Continental Cup glory later in the year. Athletics calendar in Gold Coast starts on Sunday, but the 3,000m steeplechase final will be held on April 13.

The Africa Senior Athletics Championships are due August 1 to 5 in Nigeria where Africa will select its team for the IAAF Continental Cup planned for September 8 to 9 this year in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

"I already have what every athlete would dream for by winning the Olympic and Worlds title and I thank God for that," said Kipruto as he wrapped up his last training session with teammates World Junior 3000m champion Amos Kirui and Africa bronze medallist Abraham Kibiwott on Saturday at Kasarani.

"However, I feel incomplete without the Commonwealth, Africa and Continental Cup titles," explained Kipruto, who was due to leave Saturday night for Gold Coast alongside his teammates and women's 5,000m and men's 10,000m teams.

World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri led her team of Africa 5,000m champion Margaret Chelimo and Eva Cherono while the 10,000m team had 2014 Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medallist Josphat Bett, Jonathan Muia and Word Junior 10,000m champion Rogers Kwemoi.

While not downplaying the challenge from his opponents and teammates, Kipruto warned that he is in a better shape than he was when he won the World title in August last year in London.

"I am happy that the injury I picked during the trials for the World Championships has healed," said Kipruto. "The good thing that I have matured and know how to handle pressure besides, I am a patient and resilient athlete."

Kipruto rallies his colleagues to uphold Kenya's tradition at the "Club" Games. Kenyan men have swept all the podium places in the last five editions of Commonwealth Games.

Kirui said he hopes to graduate to senior level in style with a medal in Gold Coast. "I will be happy with any kind of a medal, this being my first senior race," said Kirui, 20, the 2014 Youth Olympics silver medallist.

Kibiwott, who will be representing Kenya for the second time after winning bronze in 3,000m steeplechase at the 2016 Africa Championships, cautioned his colleagues to be wary of the Ugandans.

"It goes without saying that we have a good team but we also ought to be careful less we get disappointed," said Kibiwott, who recalled how they lost the 2016 Africa Championships battle to Ethiopians Chala Beyo and Tolosa Nurgi.