7 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: INEC Donates Relief Materials to Victims of Benue Crisis, Trains Female IDPs in Arts and Craft

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Duru

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has donated relief materials to victims of herdsmen crisis in parts of Benue state and also simultaneously commenced the training of women displaced by the crisis in various arts and craft.

Making the donation at the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp in Daudu, Guma local government area, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Benue State, Dr. Netawe Yilwatda, said the gesture was the commissioner's little way of lending a hand to the needy.

Yilwatda said, "It is a known fact that these displaced persons are in dire need of all the help they can get, that is why we have decided to bring our little support to encourage them.

"We are also training the women in various arts and craft so that their stay in the camp can be put to good use and when they eventually return home they can start businesses of the own.

"Recall that we had earlier distributed learning materials to the children to also help them study while in the camp. All these are intended to encourage everyone to be useful to him or herself.

Receiving the materials, the Chairman of Guma local government area, Mr. Anthony Shawon, who lauded INEC for identifying with the victims of the crisis in the state, enjoined other well-meaning organisations to emulate the electoral body.

Representative of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Angela Omerigbe, commended INEC for initiating the arts and craft programme and donations stressing that it all came timely.

Among items donated to the IDPs were bags of corn, rice, garri, salt, beverages and some non-food items.

Nigeria

Senate President Saraki Appoints Sacked Senator As Aide

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has approved the appointment of Abubakar Danladi as his Special Adviser on Special… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.