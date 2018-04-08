Zimbabwe: Mugabe Gets Property Back

The three containers with former President Robert Mugabe's belongings that were stuck at Zimbabwe House have been moved to his Blue Roof mansion, five months after he was ousted.

The containers - which were being kept close to the presidential helipad at Polo Grounds adjacent to Mugabe's former official residence - were allegedly broken into and 119 laptops were stolen.

The alleged theft was discovered on Tuesday when the former first family wanted to collect their belongings that were stashed in the containers following his resignation on the back of a military operation last November.

Former first lady Grace Mugabe made a police report on the same day under case number CR110/04/18, with a detective Nyabonde being the investigating officer.

The containers were delivered at Blue Roof on Thursday, sources said.

"The containers were only delivered after a report was made that 119 computers were stolen after the containers had been broken into," the souce said.

Deputy chief Cabinet secretary Ray Ndhlukula denied claims the Mugabes had been failing to get their property removed from Zimbabwe House since January.

"Get your facts right," Ndhlukula said. "Who bought the containers in the first place?

"I am working well with the former first family to ensure that he gets all his belongings from State House."

Ndhlukula contradicted claims by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba that Mugabe was refusing to vacate State House.