Nigeria: Buhari to Hold Talks With British PM Theresa May

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to leave for Britain today for official visit.

The President will hold discussions with the British Prime Minister, Theresa May before he will proceed to Commonwealth Heads of Government meetings that will start on 18th April, 2018.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu on Sunday night said that President Buhari will also meet Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Plc.

The statement read, "President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja on Monday 9th April, 2018 for an official visit to Britain where he is due to hold discussions on Nigeria - British relations with Prime Minister Mrs Theresa May, prior to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings scheduled for 18th to 20th April, 2018.

"The President will also meet the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Plc, Mr. Ben van Beurden in connection with Shell and other partners' plan to invest $15b in Nigeria's oil industry.

"These investment ventures will lay the foundation for the next 20 years production and domestic gas supply, bringing with it all the attendant benefits both to the economy and the wider society.

"President Buhari is due to renew discussions with the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Rev. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, a good friend of the President on inter-religious harmony in Nigeria and World-wide.

"Further meetings have also been scheduled for the President to see some prominent British and Nigerians residing in Britain."