7 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Attempts World Record for 'Longest Officially Released Song'

Photo: Premium Times
St. Chika
By Jayne Augoye

A Nigerian gospel singer, Chika Nwaogu, also known as St. Chika, is attempting to set a new Guinness World Record for the 'longest officially released song'.

The artiste said he is recording a gospel single, which would be 3hrs, 30 minutes, 50 seconds long.

The song would be available on iTunes, Amazon.com, Spotify and Google Play.

The current Guinness World Record holder for 'longest officially released song' is 3 hrs 1 min 50 sec achieved by PC III label Pipe Choir (USA), in 2015.

The song was released through the digital platforms, iTunes, Amazon.com, Spotify and Google Play on August 16, 2015.

PC III held the previous record of the longest officially released song for one year before beating their own record.

To achieve the feat, St. Chika is recording the track at a studio in Lagos on Saturday and hopes to finish it same day.

The song is titled "Power in the name of the Lord" .

A graduate of Physics from the University of Lagos, St. Chika began singing, playing the instrument and writing his own songs at the age of 8.

He draws his inspiration from gospel acts such as Travis Greene, Nathaniel Bassey, Eben, Joe Praize and Sinach.

