Zimbabwe: Mangena Scores Big in UK

Zimbabwean born British musician Donel Mangena took second position at The Voice UK finale over the weekend. The Southampton-based teenager lost to Ruti Olajugbagbe who walked away with a recording contract with Polydor Records.

Both winners will release their debut single straight after the show as part of their prizes.

The result was quite a shock for many as it was previously revealed that Mangena was the favourite to take the crown.

Olajugbagbe said she "didn't expect" to even make it past the auditions and her rendition of "What a Wonderful World" alongside mentor Sir Tom Jones was deemed one of the best of the series.

The youngest ever finalist, Mangena (16) performed Justin Bieber's, "Let Me Love You" followed by a duet with mentor, producer and music icon Will.i.am-"OMG".

Earlier in an interview, Mangena had told The Voice UK that his father was his role model.

"We have a father-and-son duo studio set up at our house. I am happy with results," he said.

The teenager got an invite from the Queen's grandson, Prince Harry to perform at the Queen Elizabeth 92nd birthday.

The celebrations will take place on April 21 at Buckingham Palace, where he will share a stage with.

Mangena made a name for himself when he performed Major Lazer's "Cold Water" in the blind audition round of the singing show, The Voice UK with his grandmother Nita.

His rendition of Pharell Williams' Happy sealed his spot in the final.

Last year's winner was Mo Adeniran (21) affectionately known as Mo Jamil who went on to secure the all-important record deal.