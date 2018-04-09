Nigeria: Boko Haram Terrorists Slain in Nigeria Combat

Abuja — THE Nigerian Army has killed five suspected Boko Haram terrorists and arrested two others north of the country.

Different regiments of the military made the breakthroughs in the Adamawa, Bauchi and Borno States this past weekend.

In Adamawa, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (Peace by Force) killed the five suspects following a distress call from hunters.

One hunter however lost his life during the military operation.

Brigadier Texas Chukwu, the Nigerian Army Public Relations Director, said troops were in pursuit of some suspected terrorists that escaped into nearby caves.

"The public is therefore advised to report any suspicious movements in their area to the security agency for prompt action," Chukwu said.

Meanwhile, troops of 33 Artillery Brigade have arrested one Saidu Hamidu Jenga (aged 33) in Bauchi.

The suspect was allegedly overheard discussing about movement of arms and ammunition on his mobile phone.

Similarly, troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno have arrested one Umar Ali (59) for suspected Boko Haram activities in the region.

The Boko Haram is engaged in a violent campaign to destabilise Africa's most populous country of about 200 million people and establish an Islamic state.

According to the government, at least 20 000 people have been killed although it is feared some 100 000 civilian have lost their lives since the insurgency began in 2009.

More than 2 million Nigerians have fled their homes and exposed to hunger, disease and further attacks by the terrorists.