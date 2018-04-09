8 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Rico Swavey Evicted From Big Brother

Photo: Africa Magic
Rico Swavey
By Jayne Augoye

Fun-loving Big Brother Naija housemate, Rico Swavey, was evicted from the reality show on Sunday night.

Following his exit from the show, details of how Nigerians voted have emerged.

Miracle had the highest percentage of voters while Rico had the least.

Speaking after he was evicted from the ongoing reality show, Rico, known for his cooking skills while on the show, also expressed optimism to launch a restaurant.

According to Rico, "I also will like to start a restaurant, though will not be doing the cooking myself but will breeze in occasionally to do one or two things for people.I will pay attention to music, make a lot of money and tell people my story through music.I have also come to love acting, I will be putting more energy to achieve more."

Rico also said he would pursue a career in music and enhance his acting skill.

He also noted that the House wasn't boring, and had complimentary things to say about his erstwhile housemates, especially Ahneeka, who was evicted in March.

It also turned out that Alex and Anto nominated Rico for eviction.

Anto said she nominated him because she felt he was her biggest competitor in the House; while Alex said she nominated him because he had been displaying some "funny character" she didn't like.

