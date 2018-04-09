9 April 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Commonwealth Games - Team Nigeria's Duo Reach 100m Final

Tagged:

Related Topics

The chances of Team Nigeria equaling their last outing at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow let alone surpass same feat may no longer be realistic.

However, there is still glimmer of hope at the ongoing games in Gold Coast, Australia, which entered Day 5 today. There was heartbreak for Team Nigeria in the 100m women's event where the trio of Joy Udo-Gabriel, Jennifer Madu and Isoken Igbinosun all crashed out in the semifinals on Sunday. But the duo of Seye Ogunlewe and Enoch Adegoke gave Nigerians something to cheer in the men's 100m as they both secured berths in today's final.

In the men's 400m Heats, both Chidi Okezie and Nathaniel Samson qualified for the semis.

Okezie clocked a season best time of 45.84s to qualify as one of the fastest losers, while Samson raced to 46.41s to finish 2nd.

It was also a good day in the field events for Team Nigeria as both Chukwuebuka Enekwechi and Kalu Eze qualified for the final of the Shot Put on Monday

Enekwechi threw the second fastest throw of 20.66m in the qualifiers, which puts him in a very good position for a medal.

Nigeria

Kachukwu to Speak At Brandzone's 'Light Up Nigeria Energy Conference'

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, will be delivering the keynote address at this… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.