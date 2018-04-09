Nigeria: 10 Killed in Benue-Nasarawa Border Attack

Ten persons were yesterday killed in Yelwata, a border town between Nasarawa and Benue States, following an attack by unidentified gunmen in the community.

According to a source, the victims were attacked in Yelwata by some hoodlums while on transit with some members of their families outside Nasarawa State.

The hoodlums, it was revealed, attacked their victims from a nearby a bush part where they were hiding.

The bodies of the 10 victims had since been recovered by security personnel.

Meanwhile the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has condemned the attack by hoodlums even as he commended the police for swiftly arresting some of the suspects.

Ortom also urged the police and other security agencies not to relent in their investigation in order to apprehend all those found culpable.

He also called on those with useful information to assist the security agencies to arrest the culprits.

He commiserated with the families of the victims and prayed God to console them.

He stated that Benue State was not at war and appealed to the people to restrain themselves from all lawless acts.

All attempts to reach the police to confirm the attack proved abortive as neither the police commissioner nor the spokesman for the state police command picked his calls.