Nigeria: Another Looters' List Will Be Released Soon, Says Lai Mohammed

Ilorin — The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday disclosed that another list of looters would soon be released by the federal government.

He, however, said no amount of "intimidation from any side" would stop the release of the list.

Muhammed dropped the hint while speaking with the journalists late yesterday evening in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on his way to Abuja after his condolence visits to Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, the people of Offa, the state police command and the victims of Offa attack at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital and Offa General Hospital where they are receiving medical attention.

Speaking on the release of the alleged looters' lists, he said: "We are not going to ask anybody not to go to court, but what we are telling them is that they should re-examine themselves because when the government came out with its list, it was confident of the evidence its has."

He also said: "No government worth its salt when challenged , would not come out to prove that what it's saying is correct.

"When it comes to evidence, it is for the courts to decide, but we want to make it clear that no amount of intimidation from any side would prevent government from releasing the next batch of looters' lists and what you have seen so far is a tip of the iceberg.

"When the list comes out, you will see many people that Nigerians did not suspect partook in the national looting."

He also explained that the release of the looters' list by the federal government should be not understood, adding that the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, was challenged when he said that a few days to the hand over of the former President Goodluck Jonathan administration, about N100billion was shared by the members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He therefore said: "Interestingly, we have people saying that they are going to court. You see courts are for the accused and the accuser; courts are for the rich and the poor, courts are for the government and the governed. So anybody who says that he is going to court, that shouldn't frighten anybody."