8 April 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Leaves Monday for UK

Photo: The Guardian
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja on Monday for an official visit to Britain where he is due to hold discussions on Nigeria - British relations with Prime Minister Mrs Theresa May, prior to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings scheduled for 18th to 20th April, 2018.

His Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in a statement.

He said the president would also meet the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Plc, Mr. Ben van Beurden in connection with Shell and other partners' plan to invest $15b in Nigeria's oil industry.

"These investment ventures will lay the foundation for the next 20 years production and domestic gas supply, bringing with it all the attendant benefits both to the economy and the wider society.

"President Buhari is due to renew discussions with the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Rev. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, a good friend of the president on inter-religious harmony in Nigeria and world-wide.

"Further meetings have also been scheduled for the President to see some prominent British and Nigerians residing in Britain," the statement read in part.

