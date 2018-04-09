Uganda: Christians Shun Church Over Land

Masaka — The planned registration of all squatters on Church land in West Buganda Diocese has forced some Christians to stay away from Church activities.

The Christians say they cannot take part in activities presided over by leaders, who they accuse of evicting them from their 'ancestral land'.

Mr George Ssendawula, a resident of Ntuusi in Sembabule District, said he no longer attends Sunday services at St Peter's Church.

"I cannot fellowship in a Church headed by reverends whose intention is to grab our land. [I] will never attend their services [unless they] renounce the [registration]," Mr Ssendawula said during an interview last Friday.

He claimed that for unclear reasons, the Church intends to extend its boundaries.

However, Can Enock Muwanguzi, the diocesan communication officer, said the Church cannot look on as individuals take what belongs to it.

He said in the past, the Church was soft on such individuals.

"They took advantage of the Church," Can Muwanguzi said.

"But should sin and bad practice be left to prevail because the Church must be merciful? No."

He said those, who keep away from Church activities because of the land issue, are weak in faith.

Locate and survey

Can Muwanguzi said they are out to locate and survey all its land, reclaim it and register all the squatters, will be required to register their particulars with the diocesan estates office, which will then give them certificates of occupancy.

"We intend to do what Buganda Kingdom did while issuing kyapa mungalo. We don't intend to chase anybody but rather to know who is on Church land," he said.

Rev Dan Nyombi Tusuubira, the estates manager of West Buganda Diocese, said since the process of registering squatters began, 30 per cent have been registered.

To address the low registration, the Church is sensitising those in contested areas.

It is estimated that 5,000 squatters are occupying West Buganda Diocese land.

While addressing a congregation at Misaavu Church in Bukomansimbi District recently, West Buganda Bishop Henry Katumba-Tamale appealed to illegal occupants on Church land to vacate.

Defiance tendencies

Mr John Mugabi, a former diocesan synod member, partly blames the defiance tendencies of some Christians on the way issues in Church of Uganda are handled.

"[Christians] cannot go to a Church that is threatening to evict them," Mr Mugabi said.

He added that at the end of the day, the Church could lose its followers to evangelical/Pentecostal churches.

"I advise the current bishop and leadership to handle the land matter with extra care, learning from the damage it has caused the Church," he said.

Being one of the biggest landlords in the country, the Church is currently battling many illegal settlers on its land in different parts of the country.

Other areas

Other areas which are locked in land conflicts are Kalongo in Kalungu District, where the Church owns 300 acres, Kabale-Sanja in Kyotera District (300 arces), Kakunyu in Rakai District (320 acres), Sunga in Masaka District and Kakoma, Rakai District where the Church owns four square miles.

Big chunks

Rev Tusuubira said the Church received big chunks of land courtesy of the 1900 Buganda Agreement, from the Buganda establishment.

However, no effort was made to secure titles, which led to some unscrupulous people to to grab the land.

"Our early Church leaders gave less attention to the value of land, leaving a loophole for squatters to settle on it with no one questioning their occupancy," said Rev Nyombi.

He added that some squatters had rented the land for agricultural use but later decided to 'own' it.

Yet in other cases, he said the encroachers were Church leaders who took advantage of being on the governing bodies of the Church to share the land among themselves.