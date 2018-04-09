Photo: Tobbias Jolly Owiny/Daily Monitor

John Peter Ematu, the North Kiyoga regional police commander.

Police at North Kyoga Regional Police headquarters have distanced themselves from allegations that police officers who recently went to arrest slain suspected robber, Solomon Odongo, never delivered Shs5m they recovered from him as exhibit.

Odongo and his girlfriend were arrested from their house in Barogole, Ojwina Division more than a fortnight ago after he was suspected to be behind an armed robbery at Jinja Camp in which Ms Sandra Owuni, a mobile money vendor was shot in the right thigh and robbed of Sh5m.

Eyewitnesses during the arrest said they saw police taking the money and the gun alongside other exhibits that were recovered from Odongo's house.

However, Ms Owuni says much as she was sure the suspect went with her money and police initially recovered it as exhibit, they never reported it at the police station.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Mr John Peter Ematu, the North Kiyoga regional police commander said police did not recover any money from Odongo's home except the gun and tools that he was using to break people's doors.

"I am only sure of two types of exhibits; a gun and some equipment which Odongo was using to break into people's houses," Mr Ematu said.

Meanwhile, police are still hunting for people who killed Odongo few hours after he escaped from police custody.

"Investigations are ongoing, there is nobody above the law, but as we investigate, I am appealing to those people who know or who have sighted people who caused that death to tip us," Mr Ematu said.

Odongo escaped from police custody a day after his arrest, but irate mob at his village stormed his hideout and killed him.

When police recovered Mr Odongo's body and took to Lira Hospital morgue, angry residents who accused him of being behind the deadly shooting of two people at a mobile money centre in Ayago, Lira town, went and broke into the morgue, withdrew his corpse and burnt it to ashes.

