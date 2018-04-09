Photo: Daily Monitor

The Constitutional Court will starting from today (Monday) hear a consolidated petition challenging the amendment of the constitution to remove the presidential age limit.

The five justices of the court will commence with submissions of the petitioners including Uganda Law Society and Kampala Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago, who represents Members of Parliament challenging the amendment.

Panel of judges

A panel of five judges led by the Deputy Chief Justice, also the administrative head of the Court of Appeal/Constitutional Court, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, is set to hear the petitions.

The other justices are Remmy Kasule, Elizabeth Musoke, Cheborion Barishaki and Kenneth Kakuru.

According to the survey that was conducted before the age limit voting titled; Citizen's Perceptions on the Proposed Amendment of Article 102(b) of the Constitution, it indicated that 85 per cent of Ugandans were found to have not supported the lifting of the cap on the presidential age.

The report was commissioned by civil society organisations, Citizens Coalition on Electoral Democracy and Uganda Governance Monitoring Platform. The findings, however, were refuted by a section of government officials.

About the readiness of the Mbale High Court to hear the case, a judicial officer at the court, who preferred a condition of anonymity, told Daily Monitor they are prepared to host the hearing.

"We have been informed and everything is ready unless if you have your own issues you are looking for from us," the source said.

The Judiciary's senior communication officer, Mr Solomon Muyita, said the court has capacity to handle the hearing.

"The court has the capacity and it has enough chambers. The infrastructure is there to accommodate all the staff," he said.

The Elgon police spokesperson, Mr Suwed Manshur, said security will be provided to ensure smooth running of the proceedings.