Kampala — When Juma Kisaame; the Managing Director of DFCU Bank, looks at its latest financial results, he might have reason to smile and to worry. The bank's latest financial results have excited shareholders but are also attracting major scrutiny since the bank's gobbled one of Uganda's top banks; Crane Bank Ltd, in a controversial acquisition.

Now, it appears, the acquired Crane Bank assets are contributing the lion's share of DFCU's profits and its headache.

Indeed, as DFCU announced hundreds of billions in profits, Parliament's Committee on Statutory Authorities and Enterprises (COSASE) for the second time directed the Auditor General to conduct a forensic audit into the agreement entered between DFCU and Bank of Uganda (BoU) over the sale of Crane Bank assets.

Amongst the things the AG has been asked to audit are the funds the central bank injected into Crane Bank before selling it to DFCU.

These fresh calls for investigation follow another report by the AG, which indicated that the central bank's capital injection into Crane Bank eroded BoU's capital and left it Shs37 billion below the statutory minimum capital requirement as at June 30, 2017; six months after DFCU acquired Crane Bank.

From October 2016 to June 2017, the AG notes, BoU injected Shs.473bn into Crane Bank as intervention costs.

In January 2017, BoU sold specific assets and liabilities of at Shs 200 billion to DFCU.

The AG noted that BoU performed an impairment assessment of the intervention costs injected in Crane Bank and concluded that the amount due from DFCU Bank was not impaired.

The AG wrote that BoU's capital was eroded, however, because of its provision for impairment of a mind boggling Shs197billion, whose recoverability was uncertain.

In financial terms, such a provision for impairment as BoU undertook regarding money from Crane Bank Ltd means that it is permanently lost. In other words, the taxpayer stands to lose this money.

"I considered this issue to be a key audit matter as noncompliance with the minimum capital requirement may result in inadequate capital which poses a business risk to the Bank and its operations," the AG wrote.

The uncertainty is because the money is a subject of the on-going court battles in which both the central bank and former Crane Bank proprietor Sudhir Ruparelia have sued each over the closure and eventual sale of what until 2016, Uganda's fourth largest bank before it was sold to DFCU.

DFCU profits rise

Within just months of taking over the assets of Crane Bank last year, DFCU reported a profit of Shs115 billion up from a paltry Shs31 billion the previous year.

A year later, in its latest financial results approved by the central bank on March 27, DFCU has announced a net profit of Shs127 billion.

The bank's income has also doubled over the period to Shs517.3 billion from Shs257.3 billion the previous year. The previous year, the bank's income grew from Shs222.9 billion to Shs 257.3 billion.

Apart from income, assets have jumped from Shs1.8 trillion in 2016 to Shs3 trillion in 2017, and property and equipment from Shs67.1 billion to Shs142.6 billion.

DFCU's financials have attracted a lot of attention because they come hardly a month after an erstwhile tightly guarded agreement it entered into with the central bank to acquire Crane Bank leaked as part of a major fall-out of principals at the central bank.

The agreement, which The Independent has obtained, had remained under the lock and key of Justine Bagyenda, the former Executive Banking Supervision.

Not even the former shareholders of Crane Bank had been able to access it.

But it leaked once BoU Governor Tumusiime Mutebile, fell out with her and fired her early February, sparking off a major battle at the central bank that has sucked in the Inspector General of Government-- who is looking to block Bagyenda's firing alongside the transfer of some 54 staff at the bank. The agreement leaked together with other documents that have shone a spotlight, among others, on the nature of the deal BoU entered with DFCU.

Following the leakage, many are questioning how the central bank could have sold a bank valued at Shs. 1.3trillion at a paltry Shs 200 billion.

Matters are not helped by the fact that DFCU did not pay cash for the bank. Rather, it entered an agreement that would see it pay over ten quarterly installments over a period of two and a half years interest free, according to the Auditor General's recent audit of BoU.

As security, DFCU used treasury bonds it had bought from BoU.

Going by this, given that DFCU made a profit of Shs 127 billion in just a year of acquiring the bank, observers say, it might as well have paid that and remained with a balance of Shs50 billion.

Sweet heart deals

Sudhir's lawyers have described the deal between DFCU and BoU as a "sweetheart" deal. An investor who in December met President Yoweri Museveni with intentions to acquire the bank told The Independent on condition of anonymity that the bank they were looking to acquire for over Shs400 billion, DFCU acquired for "zero".

The Independent has learnt that about eight sets of investors flew into Kampala looking to buy Crane Bank or at least some of its assets. One of these groups was a consortium of international investors, which had a major Srilankan retail bank as part of it.

Representatives of this group even met President Museveni to get him to intervene so as to get Bank of Uganda (BoU) to pay attention to their offer. At the time, President Museveni appeared keen to let BoU officials deal with issues of Crane Bank independently.

Apart from this group, there was a company from Boston, another from Portugal and another company called Atlas Mara linked to former Barclays boss Bob Diamond and tycoon Ashish Thakkar.

Sources close to Sudhir say another set of investors were interested in just the Non-Performing Assets of the bank, which amounted to Shs700 billion. For these investors, the attraction was the collateral, insiders say. Although people had defaulted on their loan obligations, the collateral attached to these loans is always more than double the value of the loans. The collateral on some of these loans included the most valuable properties in Kampala like businesswoman Amina Mohmmad's Oasis Mall, tycoon Patrick Bitature's Skyz View Hotel, among many others. Amina and Bitature held some of the top six non-performing loans at Crane Bank.

Even Sudhir's lawyers had investors from the U.S. who were looking to do due diligence on the Crane Bank and buy it. Insiders say, BoU and the lawyers acting for it, frustrated all these investors by denying them access to do due diligence on the bank. Finally, when they accepted, BoU officials offered a short window of a few days, for those interested to bid.

These revelations come as questions emerge and scrutiny intensifies about the nature of the deal BoU entered with DFCU. Questions are being asked as to why BoU officials locked out all these potential investors and did not open up the transaction for fair competition; especially now that it has emerged that BoU has already registered losses over the same.

Apart from affecting the operations of the central bank, the saga has also dented its reputation. The Crane Bank takeover has been described by some observers as the "biggest asset grab by government".

Amongst the grabbed assets, Sudhir's lawyers list Crane Bank branches, which legally belonged to Sudhir's Meera Investments Limited and had been leased to Crane Bank and were valued at Shs100 billion.

However, BoU whittled down the value to a paltry Shs10 billion. Yet when DFCU acquired them, it automatically valued them at Shs47 billion - making a clean profit of Shs 37 billion by the stroke of a pen.

Sudhir's lawyers base on these revelations to conclude that the terms of the agreement were agreed fraudulently and secretly in documents outside the main sale agreement.

"The net result of these fraudulent side deals was that DFCU got a bank with 1.3 trillion of Assets for a net payment of just 200 billion (payable under side deals over a period of about 3 years)," reads a memo prepared by Sudhir's lawyers, "all of this was to the detriment of the shareholders and other legitimate creditors and for the benefit of DFCU and the BOU officials and their transaction advisors."

The lawyers add that those who structured the sale transaction appear to have been compromised and working for both parties secretly.

"They (lawyers) represented BOU and connived with some BOU officials to give DFCU a sweetheart deal and then they immediately crossed over and went to work for DFCU to collect money and fees on the same assets they had just transferred to DFCU."

Immediately after concluding the sale of Crane Bank to DFCU as Bank of Uganda lawyers, Sudhir's lawyers claim, both MMAKS Advocates and AF MPANGA (BOWMANS) switched sides to work for DFCU to collect loans and earn fees from the same Crane Bank loans they claimed were written off and uncollectable. To this day, the two law firms, Sudhir's lawyers say, continue to work for DFCU to collect Crane Bank money.

While Mpanga'sBowmans conducted a review on the non-performing portfolio for DFCU, court documents indicate that MMAKS is handling some 49 cases on former Crane Bank assets on behalf of DFCU.

Sudhir's lawyers claim that Bagyenda gave DFCU permission to secretly account for these bad loans on a secret basis outside the official books of DFCU Bank.

Sudhir's lawyers claim the money DFCU is collecting from these loans belong to him and other former shareholders of Crane Bank.

It is on the basis of these revelations that the BoU, DFCU deal continues to star controversy.

How Crane Bank was 'killed'

To make their point, critics of the central bank point to a series of actions that officials at BoU made that "killed" Crane Bank.

On July 27, 2016, Bagyenda wrote to the Board of Directors of Crane Bank. Her letter followed a meeting between BoU officials and Crane Bank representatives at which issues of Crane Bank's capital inadequacy were discussed. Following that meeting, Crane Bank wrote informing BoU that it had increased its core capital from negative Shs16.10 billion to Shs62 billion.

To meet the required capital requirements, however, Bagyenda insisted that the Bank directors needed to inject an additional Shs. 87.4 billion. This was on July 27, 2016.

Sudhir requested BoU to exercise its mandate as the lender of last resort and advance him that money.

But BoU refused. Sudhir offered to secure the loan from BoU with any of his properties of their choice. Instead, BoU imposed further restrictions on the bank's ability to do business. Crane Bank was stopped from doing all things that a bank does to make money. It was blocked from issuing letters of credit, bank guarantees, and other instruments from which it could have raised cash.

As a result, Crane started losing about Shs600 million a month. And because the bank could no longer issue these instruments, businesspeople started moving their money to other banks who could issue them with these instruments.

In effect, BoU's intervention had made a bad cash flow problem turn into a worse liquidity crisis for Crane Bank. This was followed by a run on the bank by anxious customers.

Even at this point, The Independent has learned, many international investors were still attracted because the bank was still an attractive investment.

Only a couple of years ago, it had been one of the top five most profitable banks in Uganda and was still the fourth largest bank by assets - up to Shs1.8 trillion in 2015.

And because it had posted losses the previous year, Crane Bank had a tax credit of $40 million - meaning if an investor bought it, they would not pay taxes worth up to $40 million even if it made profits.

Instead of courting these investors, the Central Bank opened a bidding process of a week, which included the 2016 Christmas holidays. One of the investors The Independent spoke to said at the time, it wasn't possible to coordinate boards of bodies in Europe and Asia that were interested in the bank.

The investors failed to bid and BoU proceeded to sell the Bank to DFCU.

But it did not even sell the bank as a business as had been proposed by some of those involved. Instead, DFCU offered to buy only some of the good loans at Shs200 billion, which it would pay over a period of two and a half years.

Then the Central Bank commissioned it to collect from the bad loans and take a commission.

Sudhir was kept out of all this although at the time of takeover his share capital in Crane Bank was Shs320 billion. BoU cancelled the funds to zero because, it claimed, the bank had bad loans of over Shs700 billion.

To cover these bad loans, BoU initially asked Sudhir to pay US$60 million. They later increased the figure to $90 million.

In all this, BoU was forced to inject Shs470 billion, which is about four-times the US$30 million Sudhir was initially asking for.

According to sources, the cost of running Crane Bank under BoU jumped to Shs125 billion in three months from the Shs96 billion Sudhir spent to run it for the whole year 2015.

Central bank Governor, Tumusiime Mutebile, his deputy Louis Kasekende and former Executive Director Banking Supervision, Justine Bagyenda, who were party to the negotiations and meetings surrounding the take over and eventual sale of Crane Bank, are on the spot.

The Independent has written to all the three requesting interviews over the same. By press time, it was only Kasekende who had responded. In brief, he declined to comment.

If these three officials refuse to account to the public for their actions, The Independent understands that nobody else at BoU can comment.

They need to respond specifically to revelations early this year by an investigation by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) that have not helped matters.

It revealed that an official referred to as the Vice President of Bank of Uganda, who is suspected to be Bank of Uganda Deputy Governor Louise Kasekende, had told the wife of Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa that a local bank was up for sale - this was on October 13--a week before BoU took over Crane Bank.

Time line

2014--Crane Bank posts profit of Shs 50.6bn

2015--Crane Bank posts loss of Shs 3.1bn--NPAs shoot to Shs 142.3bn from Shs 19.3bn a year earlier.

2016 June--NPAs stand at 14.5 per cent. Other banks are in bad shape too but can call on international backers. Crane Bank defaulters are chocking, ask for a bail out of Shs. 1.8 trillion.

2016 July 1--BoU slaps restrictions on Crane Bank blocking it from carrying out usual business after months of reassuring the public

2016 July 11--BoU team meets with Crane Bank officials to discuss way forward

2016 July 22--Crane Bank informs BoU it has injected over Shs.70bn into the bank, requests BoU for a loan amongst other recaptalisation plans

2016 July 27--BoU's Bagyenda declines Crane Bank's plans, says BoU would not wave restrictions

2016 October 20--BoU takes over Crane Bank

2017 January 24--Hands over Crane Bank to DFCU, says Crane Bank liabilities exceeded its assets, was insolvent

2017 August 17--DFCU declares profit of Shs.115 bn compared to 23 the previous year

2018 February--Mutebile fires Bagyenda, reshuffles staff, BoU--DFCU agreement leaks

2018 February--Bagyenda petitions IGG, IGG blocks staff reshuffle

2018 March--President Museveni meets BoU officials, asks officials to solve issues amicably, settle with Sudhir out of court

2018 March 29--DFCU declares profit of Shs. 127bn

2018 April--Parliament's COSASE asks Auditor General to investigate BoU over funds injected into Crane Bank and sale to DFCU