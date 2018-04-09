Kampala — Government has finalized the drafting of a new bill aimed at regulating Human Resource practitioners and putting in place new measures to professionalize the human resource industry and protecting it from errant officers.

This was revealed by the outgoing president of The Human Resource Manager's Association of Uganda Patrick Ngolobe during the Annual General meeting at Golf Course Hotel in Kampala.

The Human Resource Management Professionals bill, 2017 which will soon be presented before Parliament by the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social development Janat Mukwaya, is expected to govern the entry and conduct of professionals in the Human Resource Management.

Ngolobe also Head-Human Resources at Umeme Ltd said all HR professionals will be registered afresh as part of a process to get rid of quacks.

"For a longtime, we had left the gate open and any masquerader can come up and say they are HR persons but now we shall have professionally trained people," said Ngolobe.

The law shall also provide disciplinary measures that HR professionals will be subjected to if they fail to conduct themselves in a professional manner.

Ngolobe explained that all HR practitioners found to have contravened the new code of conduct will have their names deleted from the register and their certificates withdrawn.

Among the pillars of the law is the registration of HR professionals.

"The registration will equally increase the visibility of the HR profession putting the institute in the same category with other professional bodies like Uganda law Society," said Ngolobe.

For his part, the incoming President of the Association also head, Human Resource Capital at Stanbic Bank Uganda Moses Mbubi Witta said he will embark on training to improve the standards and professional competence of HR practitioners.

Gloria Tibakunira was voted as Vice President of the Association while Joseph Ajal was elected as the general secretary. Centenary bank's Chief Manager HR Business Partnering, Bob Trubishwas elected as the Director Finance while Mary Nabunya Manyonga was elected as the Director Professional Development.