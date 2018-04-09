Uganda: Cheptegei Wins Gold

Gold Coast, Australia — Uganda's long distance ace Joshua Cheptegei has won the 5000m gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
After a slow start, 21-year-old Cheptegei took charge of the race in the last 5 of 12.5 laps, finishing powerfully in 13:50.83 for his first gold at senior level. It is also Uganda's first gold at the Gold Coast Games.
Canada's Mohammed Ahmed challenged Cheptegei in the final lap but could only hold on for silver, in 13:52.78. Kenyan teenager Edward Zakayo got bronze in 13:54.06 with Uganda's Thomas Ayeko coming fourth in 13:54.78. Phillip Kipyeko finished 6th
Cheptegei has been in formidable form since winning 10,000m silver at the World Championships last year. In the past 6 months, he has run the world's second fastest 15k race ever at the Seven Hills Race Zevenheuvelenloop in Nijmegen, The Netherlands in November and dominated all the cross-country races he participated in this year.
Uganda's history at Commonwealth games
Medal Name Games Sport Event
Gold George Oywello 1962 Perth Boxing Heavyweight
Gold James Odwori 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Light Flyweight
Gold Mohamed Muruli 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Light Welterweight
Gold Benson Masanda 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Heavyweight
Gold Mohamed Muruli 1974 Christchurch Boxing Welterweight
Gold Ayub Kalule 1974 Christchurch Boxing Lightweight
Gold Justin Juuko 1990 Auckland Boxing Light Flyweight (- 48 kg)
Gold Godfrey Nyakana 1990 Auckland Boxing Lightweight (- 60 kg)
Gold Dorcus Inzikuru 2006 Melbourne Athletics 3000m Steeplechase
Gold Boniface Kiprop 2006 Melbourne Athletics 10,000 metres
Gold Moses Ndiema Kipsiro 2010 Delhi Athletics 5,000 metres
Gold Moses Ndiema Kipsiro 2010 Delhi Athletics 10,000 metres
Gold Moses Ndiema Kipsiro 2014 Glasgow Athletics 10,000 metres
Silver Patrick Etolu 1954 Vancouver Athletics High Jump
Silver Thomas Kawere 1958 Cardiff Boxing Welterweight
Silver Kesi Odongo 1962 Perth Boxing Lightweight
Silver Leo Rwabwogo 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Flyweight
Silver Deogratias Musoke 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Featherweight
Silver William Koskei 1970 Edinburgh Athletics 400 metres hurdles
Silver Silver Ayoo 1974 Christchurch Athletics 400 metres
Silver James Odwori 1974 Christchurch Boxing Light Flyweight
Silver Ali Rojo 1974 Christchurch Boxing Bantamweight
Silver Shadrack Odhiambo 1974 Christchurch Boxing Featherweight
Silver Ruth Kyalisima 1982 Brisbane Athletics 400m Hurdles
Silver Peter Rwamuhanda 1982 Brisbane Athletics 400m Hurdles
Silver Victor Byarugaba 1982 Brisbane Boxing Light Middleweight
Silver Joseph Lubega 2002 Manchester Boxing Light Heavyweight
Silver Mohamed Kayongo 2002 Manchester Boxing Light Welterweight
Uganda medals Commonwealth games
Games Gold Silver Bronze Total Rank
1954 Vancouver 0 1 0 1 14
1958 Cardiff 0 1 0 1 17
1962 Perth 1 1 4 6 11
1966 Kingston 0 0 1 1 19
1970 Edinburgh 3 3 1 7 9
1974 Christchurch 2 4 3 9 10
1982 Brisbane 0 3 0 3 18
1990 Auckland 2 0 2 4 11
1994 Victoria 0 0 2 2 24
1998 Kuala Lumpur 0 0 1 1 32
2002 Manchester 0 2 0 2 30
2006 Melbourne 2 0 1 3 15
2010 Delhi 2 0 0 2 18
2014 Glasgow 1 0 4 5 18
Total 13 15 21 49 18