Zimbabwe: Sponsor NetOne Warns Dynamos Over Star Striker Dispute

Dynamos sponsors NetOne have said they expect the club to play its role in promoting and protecting their brand in a manner that is endearing to their multitudes of supporters.

This follows media reports about the strained relationship between the club and their Cameroonian player Christina Ntouba Epoupa which NetOne said they had read the with anguish.

Epoupa has been training with the rest of the team but missing matches, arguing that he has not been paid his dues and wanted out of his contract.

NetOne are sponsoring the Glamour Boys with a total of $350,000 set aside for player's salaries and related expenses.

Addressing journalists at their Harare head office Sunday morning, the mobile network's chief executive officer Lazarus Muchenje said they have gone over and above their contractual obligations.

He called for an all-stakeholders meeting with the team management, and Epoupa's manager Gilbert Sengwe to seek clarity on the matter with the view of assisting both parties to find an amicable resolution that is mutually beneficial for all bands.

The press conference was also attended by Dynamos executive members but Sengwe was reported to be attending to "urgent family-related matters".

"A misunderstanding between Dynamos and Epoupa, the prolonged stand-off between the two parties, has become a cause for concern for our brand," said the NetOne CEO Muchenje.

"To this end, we wish to put on record and categorically state that NetOne is not in any financial breach in terms of its sponsorship agreement with Dynamos and has processed all of Epoupa's allowances and signing on fees as per schedules submitted to us by Dynamos."

He added, "To date NetOne and Dynamos have paid a gross total of $18,125.00 to Epoupa this year."

"We have invited the Dynamos executive as well as Epoupa and his manager to this press conference to assert our position as NetOne and allay any misconceptions that we have not been paying the player since the beginning of this year."

Media reports have suggested despite being paid, Epoupa wants the club to assist him in securing foreign currency to send back to his family in Cameroon.

All Dynamos player's salaries are paid directly through the OneMoney platform in line with the agreement with NetOne.