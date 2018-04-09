Tanzania: Lender Builds Classrooms for City School

Dar es Salaam — The Kinondoni Municipal Council needs a total of Sh13.6 billion to do away with the shortage of primary and secondary school classrooms, the Kinondoni Municipal Mayor, Mr Benjamin Sitta, has said.

Receiving a fully-furnished block of three classrooms that has been built at Msasani Primary School by CRDB Bank, Mr Sitta said at municipal level, Kinondoni has a shortage of 800 classrooms.

The number, he said, has improved from 980 in 2015. "The estimate is that each classroom would require at least Sh17 million," he told The Citizen on sidelines of the event, suggesting that at least Sh13.6 billion would be required to alleviate the acute shortage.

Speaking during the event, the CRDB Bank director of marketing, research and customer services, Ms Tully Mwambapa, said the bank spent a total of Sh110 million to build the three classrooms with desks and other learning tools.

The classrooms will be used by used by pupils who have Down's syndrome.

"When Mr Sitta requested CRDB Bank's assistance, we immediately came and did our own research and established that the school was really in dire need of classrooms of this quality. I'm glad to be presenting the classrooms today," she said.

CRDB Bank spends one per cent of its net profit each year on corporate social responsibility activities, specifically targeting education, health and the environment.

According to the Msasani Primary School head teacher, Mr Edward Mollel, the school has a total of 697 students, out of whom 65 have Down's syndrome.

The school, he said was still looking for help from well-wishers so it can get Sh20 million which will be spent on land reclamation exercise since the school is partly built on a wetland.