Nigeria: ....Non-NWC Members Back Buhari

The Forum of APC NON-NWC members has thrown its weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari's position that election to party offices, starting from ward, local government and state congresses to national convention be conducted.

The forum, in a communiqué read yesterday in Abuja by its spokesman, Jock Alamba, which was signed by Nasir Danu, the Coordinator and Omolaoye Akintola, Secretary, also shared Mr President's commitment to the rule of law and tenets of internal democracy.

The latest position of the forum was a clear departure from its earlier position that backed tenure elongation for Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-ed NWC and other party officials across all levels.

The body had on March 21, 2018 also called on the party leadership to take disciplinary action against members who took the party to court without exhausting internal party mechanism over the tenure extension resolution.