Nigeria: We're Not Leaving Places With Security Challenges - Army

The Nigerian Army has denied reports that it was phasing out its troops from states that are experiencing security challenges.

Describing the report as untrue, the Nigerian Army assured the public that they would continue to live to the expectations of Nigerians in the discharge of their constitutional duties of defending the nation's territorial integrity and giving aid to civil authorities.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu said in a statement that troops would continue to intervene decisively to checkmate any form of criminality, and appealed to the public for understanding and cooperation.

Calling on state governors and local government chairmen to live up to their responsibilities of proving social amenities, he said this would help reduce incidents of crime.