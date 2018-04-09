Uganda: Mulindwa's Presence Invigorates Cranes Camp

Gold Coast — The name Lawrence Mulindwa is mostly associated with his eight-year term as Fufa president, Fufa Honorary presidency, his school St Mary's Kitende, who regularly compete for football trophies, and Vipers Soccer Club.

It is tempting to forget that he is the sponsor of the National Netball League and has been a leading fan of a game where Uganda continues to go places. On Saturday, She Cranes players and officials were pleasantly surprised when they were met by his gaze as they sauntered out of their Gold Coast Convention Centre where they had just beaten Malawi 54-52 to reach the World Cup. They ran in his direction and gave him congratulatory hugs in huddles after a momentous win for which they had used every sinew of their energy to achieve.

Very tense game

Mulindwa, whose presence in Gold Coast was not known to them, was visibly awed by their performance.

"We thank you for executing the mission after a very tense game," Mulindwa told the team. "Congratulations for standing the pressure and intensity of the game because the stakes were high and you didn't wobble. "We are very proud of you and we shall continue supporting you because you want to make us proud." His school St Mary's Kitende are a formidable netball team in the region.