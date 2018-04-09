9 April 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Dejected Rugby Cranes Leave Hong Kong for Gold Coast

By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

Kampala — This is the biggest year for Rugby Cranes 7s ever. However, the biggest prize was lost on Saturday in Hong Kong.

The national team was pummeled 26-0 by Germany at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens qualifiers where they stood a chance to earn one-year core status on lucrative 10-leg circuit.

Uganda needed to win the qualifying tournament to make that grade. Realistically, improving on last year's seventh place finish was what coach Tolbert Onyango needed even if it would count for nothing.

They were never close. Friday's 14-10 and 26-10 victories over Chile and Georgia in the opening pool games will now become footnotes.

It's the final 24-10 pool loss to Japan that threw Uganda into Germany's path. The more solid Europeans feasted and perhaps deflated some of the good things the team must have felt prior. "It is a big disappointment, we all expected much more than this," Onyango said. He will hope that all that is buried now.

His team left Hong Kong for Gold Coast, Australia to compete at the ongoing 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Their two-day competition starts on Saturday. There is little the team can change in a week but the year has only got started with the Rugby World Cup Sevens to come in July.

SBC RUGBY SEVENS SERIES

POOL RESULTS

Uganda 14-10 Chile

Uganda 26-10 Georgia

Uganda 10-24 Japan

QUARTERFINAL

Uganda 0-26 Germany

