9 April 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mthwakazi Five in Court for Assaulting Zanu-PF Supporter

Photo: Joe Gratz/Flickr
Bulawayo — Five Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) supporters, including two breast feeding mothers, have appeared in court facing assault charges.

They appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Franklin Mkhwananzi last Thursday who granted them free bail.

The accused - Thembani Moyo, Mxolisi Mhlanga, Stanley Moyo, Sukoluhle Ncube and Ntombizodwa Sibanda - were remanded to 13 April.

Prosecutors claim the five assaulted Zanu PF activist Charles Magumise after he allegedly swindled them.

However, defence lawyer Thomas Gamure claimed that his clients were being persecuted for supporting MRP.

"The fact that the accused have been granted free bail is a clear indication that the State has no case to answer. They are just being persecuted for being MRP supporters," said Gamure.

