Tanzania: Kadco Seeks Another Ground Handler

Dar es Salaam — Kilimanjaro Airports Development Company (Kadco) is set to procure a second ground handling service provider at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA).

This is part of the government's initiative to liberalise the aviation services industry in Tanzania, which has been dominated by a single company for years.

Currently, Swissport Tanzania, a subsidiary of Swissport International, provides ground handling services at the largest northern circuit airport.

Swissport International has provided ground services to more than 230 million passengers and handles 4.3 million tonnes of cargo a year at more than 280 stations in 48 countries.

KIA, which is built on a 109 square kilometre estate, is capable of handling any size of the current commercial aircraft and low population densities in surrounding areas allow for easy approach and take off, without noise restrictions.

Kadco has issued invitation for bids which are open to National Competitive Tendering (NCT) and prospective bidders must comply with the licensing requirement as stated in the civil aviation ground handling service regulation of 2007.

All bids have to be accompanied by a bid security in an acceptable form at Sh10 million, and bids will be opened thereafter in public and in the presence of bidders' representatives.

The submission date for the bid will be on May 3, 2018. Any late submission will not be considered irrespective of the circumstances.

Swissport Tanzania plans to invest Sh4.08 billion this year on ground equipment at KIA and improving export handling facilities, according to Swissport chief executive officer Mrisho Yassin

"Aviation technology is changing rapidly and to be competitive we have to keep abreast of the trend by investing heavily," he said.

Swissport has invested Sh40 billion in cargo handling infrastructure, ground support equipment and information technology over the last five years.