Zimbabwe: Local Film for U.S. Festival

Local star-studded movie, "Cook Off" will make its way to the upcoming Seattle International Film Festival to be held in United States of America in June. The movie that premiered in December last year has been doing well on the screen. In an interview, film producer Joe Njagu said he was happy that their production was yearning good fruits across the world.

"I am very excited that our movie was selected at the upcoming festival. It will be the first feature Zimbabwean film to be premiered in Northern America," he said.

Njagu added that the film has encouraged them to continue coming up with world class productions.

"From onset we had high expectations about the film because of our level of investment. It is a humbling experience for us because it is showing us that we are in the right direction and we should keep pushing for the best until our film industry becomes commercial," he said.

"Cook Off" is a romantic and thrilling 110-minute feature film that was written and directed by Thomas Brickhill that is based on a young girl named Anesu who loves cooking and her passion leads her to success.

It features South Africa-based Zimbabwean actress Tendaiishe Chitima as the main protagonist, then Diamond, Jessesi Mungoshi, Chirikure Chirikure, Anne Nhira, Kudzai Sevenzo, Michael Kudakwashe and others as part of the cast.

Recently, it was successfully screened at the Rotterdam International Film festival held in Netherlands where it became the second local film to premiere at the festival after 20 years. "It was a great honour to take part at the festival."