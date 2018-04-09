9 April 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Local Film for U.S. Festival

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yeukai Karengezeka

Local star-studded movie, "Cook Off" will make its way to the upcoming Seattle International Film Festival to be held in United States of America in June. The movie that premiered in December last year has been doing well on the screen. In an interview, film producer Joe Njagu said he was happy that their production was yearning good fruits across the world.

"I am very excited that our movie was selected at the upcoming festival. It will be the first feature Zimbabwean film to be premiered in Northern America," he said.

Njagu added that the film has encouraged them to continue coming up with world class productions.

"From onset we had high expectations about the film because of our level of investment. It is a humbling experience for us because it is showing us that we are in the right direction and we should keep pushing for the best until our film industry becomes commercial," he said.

"Cook Off" is a romantic and thrilling 110-minute feature film that was written and directed by Thomas Brickhill that is based on a young girl named Anesu who loves cooking and her passion leads her to success.

It features South Africa-based Zimbabwean actress Tendaiishe Chitima as the main protagonist, then Diamond, Jessesi Mungoshi, Chirikure Chirikure, Anne Nhira, Kudzai Sevenzo, Michael Kudakwashe and others as part of the cast.

Recently, it was successfully screened at the Rotterdam International Film festival held in Netherlands where it became the second local film to premiere at the festival after 20 years. "It was a great honour to take part at the festival."

Zimbabwe

Hunger Takes Toll on Villagers Living With HIV

People living with HIV in Mudzi, Mashonaland East provice, say they are struggling with serious food shortages that have… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.