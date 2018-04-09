Nigeria: Troops Rescue 149 Hostages, Capture Five Insurgents

The Nigerian Army yesterday rescued 54 women and 95 children held hostage by insurgents in Yerimari, Kura, Borno state.

In a statement, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director Public Relations of Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, said that the troops also destroyed several logistics belonging to the insurgents.

He explained that the troops during an operational exploit into Boko Haram hideout in Yerimari attempted a deliberate Rescue Operation to extricate and rescue hostages held by insurgents in the hideout.

He added that during the operation the troops killed three Boko Haram insurgents and captured five.

‎Nwachukwu said that the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole had made progress in the clearance operations to smoke out Boko Haram insurgents who had escaped from their previous stronghold in the Sambisa forest.

He said, "The rescued hostages are currently receiving medical attention at the 21 Brigade Medical Center and will be profiled after the medical screening session."

The statement reads in part, "In a separate counter terrorism operation yesterday troops of Operation Lafiya Dole on patrol in Konduga intercepted and neutralised two suicide bombers, who attempted infiltrating Mandanari Community in Konduga, Borno State.

"The two suicide bombers strapped with suicide vests were sneaking into the community at about 8.00 pm, when they were sighted by vigilant troops, who challenged them from a safe distance.

"The patrol engaged them as they refused halting and ran towards the community, detonating their suicide vests. Only the suicide bombers died in the incident, while three persons who sustained minor injuries have received medical attention."