Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has said it expects to win Milonde Ward in Mulanje South East Constituency and Malindi Ward in Mangochi North East Constituency in Tuesday's local government by-elections.

The by-elections follow the deaths of the incumbents John Saidi Macollera of Malindi Ward, who died on December 1 2017 and Felix Majawa, who died on December 12 the same year.

"There can be no doubt that MCP will be victorious," said Chakwera during a rally he held at St Michael's Girls Secindary School ground at Malindi.

Before his address, over 30 chiefs drawn from around Malindi, Makanjira and Namwera attended the rally and their representatives took turns to declare their backing of Chakwera and MCP in the next year's Tripartite elections.

The area has always been regarded a stronghold of the United Democratic Front (UDF) but new entrant in MCP, Mohammed Sidik Mia, is helping to whip up support from grassroots for Chakwera and MCP.

In his remarks, Chakwera welcome the endorsement by the chiefs, saying they are "custodians of our respective cultures."

In Malindi Ward, four candidates that are expected to face each other include People's Party (PP) aspirant Hassan Chikuta, Malawi Congress Party's (MCP) Ambrose Benford Hamisi, United Democratic Front's (UDF) Kassim Abiewa Limamu and George Mayamiko Chiwaula, who is an independent candidate.

However, Milonde Ward has five candidates that include Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) Mike Skinner, Malawi Congress Party's (MCP) Donata Nyanga and three independent candidates; Mavuto Lackson Michael, Leo Roy Pangani and Cidreck Dickies Somanje.