Tanzania: Magufuli Lauds Tour Operators' Partnership With Government

Arusha — President John Magufuli has commended the members of Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (Tato) for leading the way in partnering with the government to bring about development.

In his brief comments shortly after inaugurating the ultra-modern Arusha Tourism and Diplomacy Police Station worth Sh193.6 million, meant to deal with tourism and diplomacy cases built by Tato members, Dr Magufuli said the spirit was worth emulating.

"I would like to see other regional authorities emulate the Arusha spirit where public and private sectors come together, chart out and implement their development projects" President Magufuli explained

Tato chairman Willy Chambulo said security for tourists was a top priority for the association.

"We've decided to join forces with the police by building this special police station dedicated for their cases," he said.

The facility is part of the Tato and Police Force working relation, which dates back to 2013 when the state organ bought the tour operators' proposal to establish a desk earmarked for foreign tourists and diplomats in the country.

Thanks to BEST Dialogue Tanzania for it's financial support that saw the project takes off.

Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro commended Tato for its tireless efforts to support the special police unit assigned to serve foreign tourists and diplomats.

Tato chief executive Officer Sirili Akko admitted that the unit has registered significant impact on the development of the tourism industry since.

Tourism is Tanzania's largest foreign exchange earner, contributing an average of $2 billion annually, which is equivalent to 25 per cent of all exchange earnings, the government data indicate. It also contributes to more than 17 per cent of GPD, creating more than 1.5 million jobs.